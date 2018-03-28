The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 PM IST

India, All India

Centre to move SC seeking clarification on Cauvery Management Board

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 7:59 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 7:57 pm IST

The AIADMK MPs have been stalling both houses of Parliament to press for their demand to set up the CMB within six weeks.

The Centre wants the apex court to clarify as to what is the meaning of 'framing a scheme' under Section 6(A) of the Inter State Water Disputes Act as there is no specific mention about 'CMB' in the judgement. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The Centre wants the apex court to clarify as to what is the meaning of 'framing a scheme' under Section 6(A) of the Inter State Water Disputes Act as there is no specific mention about 'CMB' in the judgement. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: With the six weeks time limit coming to an end on Wednesday for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), the Centre has decided to move the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its February 16 judgement on the Cauvery dispute.

Highly placed sources said the Centre’s decision is sequel to rival claims being made by Tamil Nadu for setting up of the CMB and Karnataka strongly opposing any such move and suggesting an alternative mechanism in place of the CMB.

The AIADMK MPs have been stalling both houses of Parliament to press for their demand to set up the CMB within six weeks in terms of the February 16 verdict.

With the Election Commission announcing the May 12 as the date for Karnataka assembly elections, the Centre with a view to delaying the process of setting up of the CMB will file the application in a couple of days putting forth the view points of both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Centre wants the apex court to clarify as to what is the meaning of “framing a scheme” under Section 6(A) of the Inter State Water Disputes Act as there is no specific mention about “CMB” in the judgement though in the narration the verdict talks about CMB as suggested by the Tribunal in its final award of February 2007.

It is the stand of Tamil Nadu that the judgement is very clear on setting up of CMB as the apex court had upheld the Tribunal’s award in its entirety except a slight modification by increasing the allocation to Bengaluru for drinking water.

The Tribunal has clearly mandated setting up of CMB by specifying its role, functions and the members to be put in place.     

On the other hand the Congress government in Karnataka has urged the Centre to ignore the CMB and instead proposed a two-layer “scheme” for the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict. The proposed scheme comprises a six-member Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee (CDIC) headed by the Union Water Resources Minister, water resources ministers of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The 11-member monitoring agency under it, will be headed by the Union Water Resources Secretary and will comprise the chief secretaries of the four riparian states, Chairman of the Central Water Commission, chief engineer of the CWC, and one officer each not below the rank of a chief engineer to represent the four states.

Caught between the rival demands, the Centre has decided to seek clarification from the Supreme Court on the scope of Section 6(A) of ISWD Act.

Tags: cauvery management board, supreme court, aiadmk, cauvery dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham