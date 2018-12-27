Transgender community protests against Transgender Persons Bill (2018) in Mumbai

‘If you cannot provide us employment, don't take our livelihood away,’ said Vicky Shinde, a member of transgender community.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, passed last week in LS, has been received with outcry from the transgender group, urging the govt to either withdraw or send the Bill for review. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Members of the transgender community on Wednesday held a protest against the Transgender Persons Bill, 2018 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, has been received with an outcry from the transgender group, urging the government to either withdraw or send the Bill for a review.

Speaking to ANI, Vicky Shinde, a member of the transgender community, said, "Lord Rama gave us right to bless people during occasions of happiness, it's not begging but it has been criminalised under this bill. If you cannot provide us employment, don't take our livelihood away. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop this Bill."

Earlier, on December 20, transgender persons had organised a protest against the Bill at the District Commissioner's office in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.