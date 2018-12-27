The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India, All India

Transgender community protests against Transgender Persons Bill (2018) in Mumbai

ANI
Published : Dec 27, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2018, 1:26 pm IST

‘If you cannot provide us employment, don't take our livelihood away,’ said Vicky Shinde, a member of transgender community.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, passed last week in LS, has been received with outcry from the transgender group, urging the govt to either withdraw or send the Bill for review. (Photo: ANI)
 The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, passed last week in LS, has been received with outcry from the transgender group, urging the govt to either withdraw or send the Bill for review. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Members of the transgender community on Wednesday held a protest against the Transgender Persons Bill, 2018 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, has been received with an outcry from the transgender group, urging the government to either withdraw or send the Bill for a review.

Speaking to ANI, Vicky Shinde, a member of the transgender community, said, "Lord Rama gave us right to bless people during occasions of happiness, it's not begging but it has been criminalised under this bill. If you cannot provide us employment, don't take our livelihood away. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop this Bill."

Earlier, on December 20, transgender persons had organised a protest against the Bill at the District Commissioner's office in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

Tags: transgender persons bill, azad maidan, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

2

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

3

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

4

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

5

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham