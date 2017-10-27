Arrested journalist cries foul, says being framed as he has sex CD of C'garh minister

Friday, Oct 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST
Vinod Verma was arrested by Chhattisgarh police from his residence in Ghaziabad on charges of extortion and blackmailing.
Ghaziabad: The Chhattisgarh Police on Friday arrested senior journalist Vinod Verma from his residence in Ghaziabad near Delhi on charges of extortion and blackmailing.
After arrest, Verma was taken to a police station in Ghaziabad, where he was quizzed for several hours.
Verma, who earlier worked with BBC Hindi service, was picked at 3:30 am from Mahagun Mansion Apartments, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram by a team of Chhattisgarh Police with the help of Ghaziabad police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) HN Singh said.
A case of blackmail and extortion has been registered against Verma at Pandri Police Station in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, he said.
"I have a sex CD of a Chhattisgarh Minister, he is Rajesh Munat and that is why Chhattisgarh government is not happy with me," Verma told the police.
"I just have a pen drive, have nothing to do with CD. Clearly, I am being framed," he added.
Meanwhile, Singh said: "A huge quantity of CDs have been seized from the journalist's house. We are scrutinising the material to check whether there is any link to sex scandal involving higher-ups."
Verma is also a member of the Editors Guild of India and has worked as Digital Editor at Amar Ujala.
With inputs from agencies.