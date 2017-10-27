The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 27, 2017 | Last Update : 08:24 PM IST

India, All India

Journalist Vinod Verma sent on transit remand; 500 porn CDs seized

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2017, 7:38 pm IST

Verma was picked at 3:30 am from Mahagun Mansion Apartments, Indirapuram by a team of Chhattisgarh Police.

Verma has been booked under the Information Technology (IT) Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Verma has been booked under the Information Technology (IT) Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ghaziabad/Raipur: Senior journalist Vinod Verma was sent on transit remand on Friday after being arrested on charges of extortion and blackmailing. Verma will now be produced before a Chhattisgarh court by the police.

Verma was picked at 3:30 am from Mahagun Mansion Apartments, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram by a team of Chhattisgarh Police with the help of Ghaziabad police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) HN Singh said.

About 500 porn CDs, Rs 2 lakh in cash, a pen drive, a laptop and a diary were seized from the journalist's residence, said Raipur District Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Shukla.

Verma, who earlier worked with BBC Hindi service and Amar Ujala, told the police, "I have a sex CD of a Chhattisgarh Minister, he is Rajesh Munat and that is why Chhattisgarh government is not happy with me".

Asked to comment on accusations that he was making CDs, Verma told journalists while being taken from the Indirapuram Police Station to court, "just pen drive... nothing else. I have nothing to with CDs. CD is in the public domain."

Verma has been booked under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The complainant, police said, was a man named Prakash Bajaj.

"He had lodged a complaint at the Pandri police station that he was being harassed over phone by an unidentified caller who told him that he had a CD of his master," Raipur DSP Sanjeev Shukla said.

Bajaj had told police that the caller threatened to distribute the CD if he was not given what he asked for, Shukla said.

He said search teams were sent to Delhi to trace the scribe.

"During the probe, the police came to know about a shop where the CD in question was copied. The shopkeeper told the police that one Vinod Verma had got 1,000 copies made of the CD," Shukla said.

They then contacted their Ghaziabad counterparts and arrested the scribe from his house, and recovered the CDs and other material, he said.

As news of the arrest spread, many senior journalists from the electronic and print media gathered outside the Ghaziabad police station.

AAP leader and former journalist Ashutosh termed the development an "attack on the press".

In a tweet tagging the Uttar Pradesh Police, the journalist-turned-politician said Verma was arrested in a "mysterious" way and that the move amounted to attack on press freedom.

Tags: journalist vinod verma, vinod verma arrested, sex cd, rajesh munat, porn cds
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Party of the People?’ No women make it to China’s Politburo

2

WhatsApp finally starts pushing 'Delete for Everyone' feature

3

Thor Ragnarok movie review: An unofficial reboot that works spectacularly

4

Sketch of Mary Queen of Scots discovered

5

Fossil footprints reveal existence of big early dinosaur predator

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham