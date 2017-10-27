The Asian Age | News

BJP MLA from Agra says Taj Mahal was built over temple

The MLA said that all the mosques in the country had been built after demolishing temples and temples should be rebuilt at the same spot.

 Taj Mahal (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Even as UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Taj Mahal on Thursday and made an obvious attempt to quell the recent controversies over the monument, another BJP MLA reiterated that the Taj Mahal was built after demolishing a Shiva temple.

The BJP MLA from Agra North,  Jagan Prasad Garg , told reporters that “The  Mughal ruler first demolished the temple and then built the Taj Mahal”.

He said that several historians believe that there was a Shiva temple at the same place where the Taj Mahal is located.

The MLA, however, added that the BJP believes in the Taj Mahal and acknowledge its importance.

“It is the world’s seventh wonder. The Taj Mahal is visited by millions every year and Agra is famous due to this monument”, he added.

The MLA said that all the mosques in the country had been built after demolishing temples and temples should be rebuilt at the same spot.

Asked about the recent statements from BJP leaders, Mr Garg said, “Even within a family, people have their own opinion and say things so there is nothing wrong if we voice our opinion”.

