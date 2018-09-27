Adultery not crime, law 'arbitrary', 'unconstitutional': Supreme Court

'Any system treating women with indignity or discrimination invites wrath of the Constitution,' said SC.

CJI Dipak Misra said that Section 497 of the IPC is manifestly arbitrary the way it deals with women. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced that the 150-year-old adultery law "arbitrary".

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said, "Any system treating women with indignity or discrimination invites wrath of the Constitution".

The apex court said, "Any provision treating woman with inequality is not constitutional."

"The beauty of the Constitution is that it includes "the I, me and you", the CJI said, adding, "Equality is governing parameter of the Constitution”.

CJI Misra added, “It's time to say husband is not the master of woman.”

CJI Misra said that Section 497 of the IPC is manifestly arbitrary the way it deals with women.

“Adultery can be treated as civil wrong for dissolution of marriage,” CJI Misra said adding that, “There can't be any social licence which destroys a home.”

Section 497 of the 158-year-old Indian Penal Code says: "Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery."

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on August 8 had reserved its verdict after Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the Centre, concluded her arguments.

The hearing in the case by the bench, which also comprised justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, went on for six days and had commenced on August 1.

The Centre had favoured retention of penal law on adultery, saying that it is a public wrong which causes mental and physical injury to the spouse, children and the family.

On January 5, the apex court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the plea challenging the validity of the penal law on adultery. The court had taken a prima facie view that though the criminal law proceeded on "gender neutrality", the concept was absent in Section 497.