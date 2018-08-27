Zero tolerance for rapes, says Modi on Mann ki Baat

PM also reiterated his government’s resolve to get the triple talaq bill law passed in Parliament.

New Delhi: Sending a stern warning to rapists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country will not tolerate those committing rape and the new law passed by Parliament will play an effective role in curbing crimes against women and girls.

In his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”, Mr Modi also hailed the humanitarian assistance provided by people of all age groups to the flood ravaged state of Kerala, saying that the country stood steadfastly with it in this hour of distress. He also reiterated his government’s resolve to get the triple talaq bill law passed in Parliament.

“No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards women of the country. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. With this in mind, Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Act Amendment Bill. Those guilty of rape will get a minimum sentence of 10 years and those found guilty of raping girls below the age of 12 years will be awarded the death sentence,” Mr Modi said.

He added that recently courts have awarded stringent punishment to rape convicts after speedy trials lasting only a few days. The new law will play an effective role in curbing crimes against women and girls.

Mr Modi also hailed the humanitarian assistance rendered to victims of Kerala floods by people from all walks of life, saying irrespective of age group or area of work, people are contributing for the cause.

He also put on record his appreciation for the help rendered by the Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, BSF, CISF and the RAF in relief and rescue operations.

“Yesterday (August 25) was the festival of Onam. We pray for Onam to provide strength to the country, especially Kerala so that it returns to normalcy on a newer journey of development. Once again on behalf of all Indians, I would like to reassure each and everyone in Kerala and other affected places that at this moment of calamity, the entire country stands by them,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that though the loss of lives cannot be compensated, he assured the grief-stricken families that in this moment of suffering, every Indian stands by them shoulder to shoulder.

Referring to the issue of talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq, he said economic growth will be incomplete without a social transformation.

“The triple talaq bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha, although it could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha, I assure the Muslim women that the whole country stands by them to provide them social justice,” he said.

“When we move ahead in the national interest, a change in the lives of the poor, the backward, the exploited and the deprived ones can also be brought about,” Mr Modi said.

To make the proposed law palatable to the Opposition, a provision of bail for the accused from a magistrate has been added. The amendments to the bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet recently, also has the provision for settlement between the husband and the wife.