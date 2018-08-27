Army orders action against Major Gogoi who met woman at Srinagar hotel

Probe found that Major Gogoi had no business being away from the place of duty without permission.

New Delhi: An Army court has ordered disciplinary action against Major Leetul Gogoi who was detained by the police in May after an altercation at a Srinagar hotel over allowing the entry of a Kashmiri woman.

The court has held him accountable for "fraternising" with a local in spite of instructions to the contrary and "being away from the place of duty while in operational area".

Orders have been issued to initiate disciplinary action against him, Army sources said.

Major Gogoi was in headlines in 2017 when he tied a Kashmiri man, Farooq Ahmed Dar, to his jeep, reportedly to prevent stone pelters from targeting his convoy.

He was later awarded the Chief of Army Staff’s Commendation card for “sustained efforts” in counter insurgency operations.

On May 23, police detained Gogoi following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a Srinagar hotel with an 18-year-old woman. Days later, the Army ordered the CoI into the incident.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said in Pahalgam that exemplary punishment would be given to Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".