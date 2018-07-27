Minor girl beaten to death by young men for not sharing friend’s number

'No arrest has been made so far as probe is underway. Autopsy has not revealed any internal or external injury,' police said.

A Muslim girl allegedly beaten by some youth for not giving them mobile number of her friend died in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A Muslim girl who was allegedly beaten by some youth for not giving them the mobile number of her friend died in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Thursday. The girl’s mother has filed a case against Ganpat, Nemi, Kishan, Ravi and others.

The police have not arrested anyone so far.

It was alleged that 16-year-old Rukhsar who studied in class 10 was returning home when some young men allegedly stopped her and asked to give mobile number of her friend on Tuesday afternoon. When she refused, the young men started beating her up and she fell. Her parents reached the spot on being informed and took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Angry people reached the hospital and demanded the arrest of the culprits. They surrounded two youngsters accusing them of killing the girl but the police safely escorted both of them to the police station.

Superintendent of police, Dausa district, Chunaram Jat said no arrest has been made so far because an investigation was still going on. According to him, the postmortem report has not revealed any internal or external injury.

“If the girl was beaten there must be some signs of injury. We are trying to find out what exactly caused her death. Her viscera has been sent to FSL (Forensic Science Lab) to ascertain if there was poison or any other substance in her body,” the SP said.