Pilots eject safely as Sukhoi jet, on test flight, crashes in Nashik

Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet was still undergoing tests and was not yet handed over to the Indian Air Force.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed near Nashik in Maharashtra when it was on a test flight. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: A Sukhoi jet crashed this morning near Nashik in Maharashtra when it was on a test flight. Both the pilots in the aircraft ejected safely after the crash.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet that crashed was an under-production aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Nashik.

The fighter jet was still undergoing tests and was not yet handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Further details are awaited.