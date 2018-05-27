The Asian Age | News

Shiv Sena accuses BJP of bribing voters ahead of Maharashtra bypolls

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 10:40 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Shiv Sena MLA Amit Ghoda alleged that 'distribution of cash to the voters to bribe them to vote for BJP candidate' was going on.

Those distributing the cash were caught by Shiv Sena workers, and a flying squad of the Election Commission had conducted a spot inspection. (Photo: File)
 Those distributing the cash were caught by Shiv Sena workers, and a flying squad of the Election Commission had conducted a spot inspection. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) accusing the BJP of trying to "bribe" voters ahead of the May 28 by-election for Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the letter to the EC, Shiv Sena MLA Amit Ghoda alleged that "distribution of cash to the voters to bribe them to vote for BJP candidate" was going on.

Those distributing the cash were caught by Shiv Sena workers, and a flying squad of the Election Commission had conducted a panch-nama (spot inspection), he said.

It was "gross violation of election code of conduct" and therefore the BJP candidate (Rajendra Gavit) should be disqualified, the letter said.

The BJP spokesperson was not immediately available for comments. Both parties have run an acrimonious campaign for the by-poll, levelling accusations at each other.

