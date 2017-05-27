The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Bhat killed in Tral encounter

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : May 27, 2017, 11:51 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 12:14 pm IST

Two militants have been killed in the Tral encounter, the Army said.

Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Bhat (Right) (Photo: video grab)
 Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Bhat (Right) (Photo: video grab)

Srinagar: At least two militants, including Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Bhat were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Soimoh village of Tral, 36 kms from here, following information about presence of some top Hizbul Mujhaideen militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the security forces were closing on the house where the militants were hiding, the ultras opened fire.

The security forces retaliated, killing two militants. The operation was in progress when last reports came in.

Tags: sabzar bhat, hizbul mujhaideen, kashmir encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania wears USD 51,000 floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana in Sicily

2

Woman called 'elephant face' receives immense support in live-stream

3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

4

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

5

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham