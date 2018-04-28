The Asian Age | News

Proud of my exotic brown skin colour: Diana Hayden hits back at Tripura CM

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 8:41 pm IST

Diana termed Tripura CM's remarks as 'hurtful' saying it exposes how Indians stigmatise brown skin when in fact they should be proud of it.

Diana Hayden said she has been fighting the stereotypical mindset, which gives preference to 'light colour skin' since her childhood. (Photo: File)
 Diana Hayden said she has been fighting the stereotypical mindset, which gives preference to 'light colour skin' since her childhood. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Diana Hayden has slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for criticising her 1997 win at the Miss World pageant, saying it is "hurtful" as it exposes how Indians stigmatise the brown skin when in fact they should be proud of it.

The actor said she has been fighting the stereotypical mindset, which gives preference to 'light colour skin' since her childhood.

Hayden, in a statement headlined: 'That's some strong disapproval of me winning the Miss World title!' said it is ironical that she should be criticised for spreading "appreciation of our Indian brown exotic beauty".

"It's a pity and shame that when you win the biggest and most respected beauty pageant in the world, you get criticised and put down as opposed to being appreciated and respected for bringing more accolades back home and further appreciation of our Indian brown exotic beauty. It's also hurtful," she said in a statement to news agency PTI.

Deb, who had kicked up a storm by his "Internet in the Mahabharata era" remark, landed himself in a fresh controversy when he questioned the rationale behind Hayden's win 21 years ago.

The BJP leader, however, said Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World crown in 1994, "represents the Indian women" in the true sense. He said he failed to understand the "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World contest in 1997, in which Hayden won the award.

"We see women as goddess Laxmi, Saraswati. Aishwarya Rai represents the Indian women. She became the Miss World and that's all right. But I do not understand the beauty of Hayden," Deb, who became the chief minister last month, said.

Hayden said she understands why Deb compared her to Aishwarya and not to former Miss World Priyanka Chopra and recently crowned Manushi Chhillar.

"It's obvious that our skin colour difference is on his mind as he's comparing me to Ash and not Priyanka or Manushi who currently holds the Miss World title, and very deservedly so! Shame on him as our beautiful, exotic brown colouring is to be proud of. I sure am!" she said.

Hayden said it took her time to realise that her skin colour was beautiful despite facing such biases for being brown-skinned.

"What is especially sad is the bigger issue here. Being brown skinned, I've had to fight (society's attitude and while growing up my own lack of self confidence because of my darker skin colour) the 'light skin is better' issue we have in India.”

"I felt so strongly about it that I turned down a fairness cream ad because it went against my belief. We are Indians and predominantly our skin colour is brown and we should be really proud of it and learn to appreciate it like it's appreciated around the world," she said.

Tags: diana hayden, biplab kumar deb
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

