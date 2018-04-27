Modi-Xi Jinping's two-day 'heart-to-heart' summit begins in Wuhan

Beginning the summit, Modi met Xi Jinping met at Hubei Provincial Museum and witnessed a cultural programme there.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their "heart-to-heart" talks at an unprecedented two-day informal summit in central China's Wuhan city on Friday during which they will have a series of one-on-one conversations focussing on bilateral, global and regional issues.

The Hubei Provincial Museum has a large number of state-level historic and cultural relics.

Billed as 'heart-to-heart' summit aimed at evolving consensus between the two leaders to look for solutions to some of the most contentious issues including the border dispute bedevilling the two countries, Modi and Xi will begin their marathon one-on-one talks after lunch on Friday.

A one-on-one meeting, a tour of one of the best known museums of China, dinner by a picturesque lake side followed by talks with top officials would mark the two-day unprecedented informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Saturday, they will resume their one-on-one interaction at 10 a.m (local time) with walks by the lake side, boat ride and wind up their talks over lunch, official sources here said.

This will be their "heart-to-heart" informal summit. There will be no agreement signed or a joint statement issued, officials said.

It is a summit, according to the officials, to forge consensus to resolve the issues with follow up actions by officials than announcing any agreements.

The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.

The two leaders began their informal meetings way back in 2014 when Xi was hosted by Modi at the Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat. They have met and interacted with each other in about a dozen international meetings since then.

This will be the fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.

