Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, All India

5 crore poor workers across India will be fed during covid19 lockdown

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 27, 2020, 11:57 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2020, 11:57 pm IST

For linking up the community kitchens, an online form seeks details of people or organisations running community kitchens

Labourers walk to return to their native places, during the 21-day lockdown across the country to contain the Covid-19, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Labourers walk to return to their native places, during the 21-day lockdown across the country to contain the Covid-19, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: With thousands of poor, migrant workers, homeless and others getting effected due to the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19, the BJP has initiated an effort to link community kitchens across the country, which can serve a minimum of 1,000 people every day during the lockdown. The ruling party also welcomed the COVID-19 relief package announced by the Narendra Modi government asserting that the government is resolved that “nobody will be left hungry.”

The central government and state governments have put in place measures to promote social distancing and had appealed people to stay at homes to curb the pandemic spread.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an appeal to people to adopt atleast nine poor and needy families for the 21 days of complete lockdown that came into force from Wednesday.


The BJP has also told its state units that party workers will feed over five crore poor people across the country during the lockdown period. Atleast one crore party workers will be engaged in feeding atleast five crore people and will coordinate with party MLAs, MPs and office beaers of their respective state units.  

BJP president JP Nadda will be personally monitoring both efforts initiated by the party. The party has also engaged the social media in its efforts by launching a campaign #LetsFeedThePoor to engage more and more people and organization in this effort.

For linking up the community kitchens, the party has floated an online form seeking details of people or organisations running community kitchens.

Also, Union ministers have been charge of states to monitor that no problems are faced by citizens during the lockdown and there is no dearth of essential commodities and also various measures to ease citizens are being implemented. A direction in this regard was issued by the PMO.

Lauding the relief package announced by the government, Mr Nadda said "On behalf of every BJP worker, I thank the prime minister for this relief to the poor, farmers, women, youths, senior citizens and the organised sector for such important decisions and this relief package.”

Union home minister Amit Shah said the decision taken by the government will help every section of the poor, farmers, labourers, elderly, women and Divyangs, and reflects the “sensitivity of the government.”

BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the government under Mr Modi's leadership stands solidly with the poor and other segments of population and is committed to the country getting over the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: community kitchen, coronavirus in india, indian migrant workers, #letsfeedthepoor initiative
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Two persons from Bhatkal town have tested positive for Covid-19; results of tests on 56 others are awaited.

Health emergency clamped on Bhatkal town to enforce lockdown measures

A BMC workers sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown in Bhopal. PTI image

First coronavirus death in Madhya Pradesh, total covid19 cases touch 21

A man walks under a umbrella near the main gate of historical Jamia Masjid locked for the congregational Friday prayers, during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI photo

J&K Friday congregations put off; Four more covid19 cases reported

A birds-eye view of runway lined up with cancelled flights. PTI photo

‘Gap in monitoring’ air travellers could ‘jeopardise’ efforts to check spread of coronavirus

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham