Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

BJP leaders praise Savarkar on 54th death anniversary

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 27, 2020, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2020, 2:19 am IST

Nadda was addressing a two-day long ‘Savarkar Sahitya Sammelan’ in the national capital through a video message.

V.D. Savarkar
 V.D. Savarkar

New Delhi: Hailing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Savarkar as a “great freedom fighter, thinker, powerful orator and visionary,” BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, on the 54th death anniversary of the freedom fighter and a ‘Hindutva icon’ on Wednesday, said Veer Savarkar sacrificed everything for the nation and inspired people.

On the death anniversary of Savarkar, the BJP said Veer Savarkar was “instrumental in igniting minds of many against the atrocities of the British” and was “subjected to toughest punishment by British for his devotion towards the motherland.”

Mr Nadda was addressing a two-day long ‘Sava-rkar Sahitya Sammelan’ in the national capital through a video message.

Union home minister Amit Shah, through a tweet, said Savarkar was an idea and sacrificed his life for the nation. Mr Shah said the Britishers were so scared of him that they not only sent him to Kala Pani (cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands) but sentenced him to two life imprisonment.

Speaking at the conclave, Union minister for tourism and culture, Prahlad Patel said: “Veer Savarkar was not only a revolutionary, but also a social worker who opposed untouchability.” Mr Patel said Savarkar did not get due recognition.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, during whose tenure as the chief minister last year the BJP had made a poll promise in its manifesto of proposing Savarkar and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule’s names for the Bharat Ratna, hailed Savarkar for his “contribution for eliminating caste system, upliftment of last person, in preserving Marathi language, his service to Bharat Mata.”

“We cannot neglect #VeerSavarkar's contribution for eliminating the caste system, upliftment of the last person, in preserving the Marathi language, his service to Bharat Mata. BJP today honoured this great son, who sacrificed everything for independence,” Mr Fadnavis said.

Tags: vinayak damodar savarkar, jagat prakash nadda

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls for capable, strong Indian military

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Army Chief reviews security along LoC

Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)

If God wills, there will be peace: NSA

Amulya Leona

Police to identify ‘think tank’ behind Amulya

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham