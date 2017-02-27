The Asian Age | News

Kansas shooting: Jaishankar to take up concerns on US trip

 Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar, who begins his four-day official visit to the United States on Tuesday, is expected to take up the issue of safety of Indians in America with senior members of the Trump administration.

The visit comes on the heels of an Indian engineer being shot dead in an apparent hate crime in a crowded bar in Kansas City just days ago.

According to officials, Mr Jaishankar will also hold talks on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including India’s concerns over a possible clampdown by the US on H-1B visas.

Maintaining that the government was engaged with the Trump administration as well as members of the US Congress on concerns regarding the H-1B visa issue, they said India’s view that Indian IT companies and personnel are contributing significantly to the American economy by increasing the competitiveness of US firms will be conveyed by the foreign secretary during his meetings.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require technical expertise.

