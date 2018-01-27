The Asian Age | News

J&K: 2 killed, 9 injured after Army opens fire at violent crowd in Shopian

The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a case against the Army and taken up investigations. 

An Army convoy came under attack by a stone-pelting mob in Shopian’s Ganowpora village. The soldiers onboard responded by opening fire, injuring eleven persons. (Photo: File | Representational)
 An Army convoy came under attack by a stone-pelting mob in Shopian’s Ganowpora village. The soldiers onboard responded by opening fire, injuring eleven persons. (Photo: File | Representational)

Srinagar: Two people were killed and nine others wounded when the Army opened fire at a violent crowd in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district on Saturday afternoon.

The condition of one of the injured civilians is stated to be critical.

Shopian and some other areas of restive Kashmir Valley have been tense since Wednesday when two militants and a local teenager were killed and two girls critically injured during a gun fight between a group of holed up militants and the security forces.

Reports said that on Saturday afternoon, an Army convoy came under attack by a stone-pelting mob in Shopian’s Ganowpora village. The soldiers onboard responded by opening fire, injuring eleven persons. Two of them succumbed at hospital, the doctors said. 

The police have confirmed the death of only one person, so far.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a case against the Army and taken up investigations. 

“We’ve registered an FIR against the Army and taken up investigations into the shooting incident,” said Shopian’s SSP Shriram Ambarkar.

One of the slain youth has been identified as Javed Ahmed Bhat. The doctors at the district hospital in neighbouring Pulwama said that he was brought there with a critical head injury and succumbed soon thereafter. Another youth injured in the firing incident was identified as Suhail Lone who was declared brought dead at a government-run health facility in the town of Rajpura.

