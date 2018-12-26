The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, All India

India may launch coordinated operation to flush out Indian insurgents from Myanmar

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 5:03 pm IST

'Growing ties between India, China and Myanmar has reduced comfort level of Indian insurgents in Myanmar, China', sources said.

Security sources said that military cooperation between India and Myanmar was also at its best. (Representational Image)
 Security sources said that military cooperation between India and Myanmar was also at its best. (Representational Image)

Guwahati: India may launch a coordinated operation with Myanmar army soon to flush out Indian militants holed up in neighbouring Myanmar.

Disclosing that movement of Indian insurgents is now restricted to Taga area of Myanmar, authoritative security sources told The Asian Age that growing bilateral relationship between India, China and Myanmar has reduced the comfort level of Indian insurgent groups not only in Myanmar but in frontier provinces of China also.

Pointing out that India and China have increased strategic communications after an agreement was signed on security cooperation between the Ministry of Home Affairs and China's Ministry of Public Security in October this year, security sources said that intelligence inputs indicate that top insurgent leader like Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah has been compelled to keep changing his hideouts every fortnightly.

According to security sources, top insurgent leader Paresh Baruah is believed to have been shuttling between Taga in Myanmar and Ruili town, in Dehong prefecture of southern China’s Yunan province.

Referring that Ulfa-I chief and some other militant leaders may have been getting some supports still in China but very discreetly, security sources said that China has withdrawn all logistic or other kinds of protections which were available to Indian insurgent leaders readily in China.

Security sources said that military cooperation between India and Myanmar was also at its best.

Admitting that Myanmar has not launched any operations to flush out Indian insurgent from its territory, security sources, however, said that free movement of Indian insurgents in Myanmar has been stopped.

Admitting that there have been some instances in which Indian insurgents were found to have been buying peace from lower rung security officials of Myanmar, security sources said that steps have been taken to check it.

Security sources, however, said that there have been some technical reasons preventing Myanmar from launching operations in Taga region where a majority of Indian insurgents are holed up.

Informing that the Government of Myanmar has entered into a ceasefire agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khaplang faction) and Taga area has been marked as ceasefire zone, security sources said that Indian insurgents, taking the advantage of the ceasefire agreement, are holed up in the same ceasefire zone.

Though security sources refused to reveal the exact locations and strength of Indian insurgent groups in Myanmar, security sources said that more than 500 Indian insurgents are holed up in Myanmar.

Indicating that some new recruits in outlawed Ulfa-I and anti-talk faction of NDFB are willing to surrender, security sources said that some NDFB cadres have surrendered recently and some more may come out soon.

Tags: indian militants, indo-myanmar joint operation, insurgency
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham