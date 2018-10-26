The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 07:43 AM IST

India, All India

Jagan Mohan Reddy knifed at Vizag airport by man clicking selfie with him

THE ASIAN AGE. | NALLA RAM
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 6:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Prasad asked how Srinivasa Rao could bring a sharp weapon into the airport when security personnel don’t allow even a nail cutter inside the airport.

YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after he was stabbed at Visakhapatnam Airport. (Photo: Asian Age)
 YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after he was stabbed at Visakhapatnam Airport. (Photo: Asian Age)

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a knife attack at the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday afternoon. A restaurant waiter, identified as Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, was reportedly aiming for Mr Reddy’s neck. However, Mr Reddy pushed away the knife and was injured on his left arm.

Mr Reddy, who is on a padayatra in Vizianagaram district, had come to Vishakhapatnam airport to board a scheduled Indigo flight to Hyderabad at 1.05 pm to attend court on Friday.

Mr Reddy, along with other YSRC leaders, was in the VIP lounge of the airport when Srinivasa Rao, who worked at Fusion Foods restaurant in the airport, approached him with a cup of tea.

He placed the cup on the table and sought Mr Reddy’s permission to take a selfie with him. He told Mr Reddy that the YSRC would win over 160 seats in the state. Then all of a sudden, Srinivasa Rao whipped out a blade that is used during rooster fights and tried to stab Mr Reddy in the neck. Mr Reddy, however, deflected the blade with his hand and suffered an injury on his arm, said YSRC city president Malla Vijay Prasad who was with Mr Reddy at the time of the incident. Srinivasa Rao was roughed up by the YSRC leaders and then handed over to the police.

Mr Prasad called the attack an attempt to murder democracy and a political conspiracy as Srinivasa Rao has been working in Telugu Desam leader T. Harshvardhan Prasad’s food court at the airport. Mr Prasad asked how Srinivasa Rao could bring a sharp weapon into the airport when security personnel don’t allow even a nail cutter inside the airport.

Mr Reddy’s followers say this was a deliberate attack on Mr Reddy by the Telugu Desam because he has been gaining sympathy and support from the people in the state.

Director of Visakhapatnam airport G Prakash Reddy said that that first aid was immediately given at the airport and Mr Reddy then boarded his flight to Hyderabad.

“We have registered a case against the accused Srinivasa Rao based on the complaint from a commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Visakhapatnam Airport and the investigation is on, said ADCP (Admin) K. Mahendra Patrudu and ACP (West) L Arjun. “Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused Srinivasa is a supporter of the YSRC and he committed the crime for popularity only.”  

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday ordered a probe into the incident. He also said that he had asked the Union civil aviation secretary to fix responsibility in the matter. In a tweet, the minister said, "Shocked by attack on Mr Jagan Reddy, (I have)

Asked all agencies to investigate matter thoroughly, including @CISFHQrs  (CISF that guards airports). (I have) Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. We will punish the guilty. Investigations are underway, started immediately."

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, visakhapatnam airport
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham