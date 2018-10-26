CBI vs CBI crucial hearing: Alok Verma to challenge forced leave in SC today

SC will hear Alok Verma's plea, who was asked to go on leave when his feud with deputy Rakesh Asthana came into fore.

Alok Verma has challenged the government order on the grounds that a 1998 verdict by the Supreme Court stipulated that the CBI Director should have a fixed minimum tenure of two years. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma petition, challenging the decision of the Centre to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave, will be heard by the Supreme Court today.

Verma has also sought stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer.

In his petition, Verma, who took the government to court, said the decision taken "overnight" by the Centre and the CVC to divest him of his role as the head of the probe agency was "patently illegal" and such interference "erodes" the independence and autonomy of the institution.

The bench will also hear another plea by non-profit Common Cause, which has sought for a Special Investigative Team (SIT) probe into corruption allegations against some CBI officials, including Rakesh Asthana.

Here’s all you need to know about this big story: