Nigerians in Delhi involved in drug-dealing: MoS Hansraj Ahir

ANI
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Commenting on the Rohingya crisis, Ahir said, those who pick up arms and retaliate against their own governance won't find a place in India.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir has said that though citizens from all countries are welcome to stay in the country, there are certain sects of immigrants that are involved in illegal activities. (Photo: PTI)
Raipur: Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir has said there are certain sects of immigrants that are involved in illegal activities, although citizens from all countries are welcome to stay in the country, adding that Nigerians in Delhi were involved in drug-dealing.

Addressing a gathering in Raipur on Wednesday, Ahir claimed that Nigerians living in Delhi were allegedly involved in drug-dealing activities.

"We respect people from all nations and give them due dignity. However, there are some people, who are getting long-term visas to stay in India, but are involved in illegal activities, such as Nigerians in Delhi, who are involved in drug-dealing," he said.

Further, commenting on the situation of the Rohingya refugees in Raipur, Hansraj backed the government's decision to bar their entry into the country, arguing that the activities taken up by them were "not in the interest of the nation".

"In Myanmar, the Rohingyas went against the governance, and hence, were asked to leave the country. Now, they are trying to enter India. However, we stand by our decision, as we feel the activities they are involved in are not in the interest of our people. Those who pick up arms and retaliate against their own governance will not find a place in India," he stated.

A few weeks back, a Nigerian national was tied to a pole and brutally thrashed by the locals for an alleged theft in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area earlier in October. As per the locals, the Nigerian national was allegedly intoxicated and used to steal in the area.

An FIR was also filed by a resident of Malviya Nagar in which it was stated that the Nigerian national attempted burglary and got hurt after his fall from the stairs.

Following this, the accused was arrested and sent to custody.

However, DCP South Delhi Ishwar Singh clarified that the victim was beaten up because of theft suspicion, and not on any racial basis. He also revealed that the police had recovered some instruments from his possession, including a wire cutter and a bunch of keys.  

