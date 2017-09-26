The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

FIR against 1,000 BHU students

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 6:24 am IST

The violence erupted after some students, protesting against the incident, wanted to meet the V-C at his residence.

Heavy police force deployed outside the Banaras Hindu University as Samajwadi Party workers protest over the police laticharge on the female students of the university, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
 Heavy police force deployed outside the Banaras Hindu University as Samajwadi Party workers protest over the police laticharge on the female students of the university, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday removed three additional city magistrates and police officials in Varanasi in connection with the lathicharge on students in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during a protest over an alleged eve-teasing incident on Saturday night.

FIRs have also been registered against 1000 students of the BHU in connection with the violence on the campus. Some students staged a protest on Monday demanding the removal of vice-chancellor Prof G.C. Tripathi.

UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar has directed Varanasi commissioner Nitin Gokarn and ADG Vishwajit Mahapatra to submit a joint report.

A heavy deployment of police and para-military forces continues on the campaus.

Governor Ram Naik also termed the incident as “serious” and hoped the state would take necessary action after receiving the inquiry report.

According to an official release, the station officer of the Lanka police station, Rajiv Singh, has been removed and sent to Police Lines and station officer of the Jaitpura police station, Sanjiv Misra, has replaced him.

The circle officer of Bhelupur, Nivesh Katiyar, has been removed and circle officer of Kotwali, Ayodhya Prasad Singh, has replaced him.

Three additional city magistrates, Manoj Kumar Singh, Sushil Kumar Gaund and Jagdamba Prasad Singh, have also been removed.

Meanwhile, the SSP office confirmed that FIRs had been lodged against 1,000 students in connection with the violence on the campus. “We are identifying the students through the video footage available with us. Since most students have already left the campus following the closure of the university, action will be taken at appropriate time,” said a cop.

A number of students, including women and two journalists, were injured in the lathicharge by the police at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.

The violence erupted after some students, protesting against the incident, wanted to meet the V-C at his residence.

Security guards of the university stopped the students and informed the police.

A BHU spokesperson had said that some students wanted to ‘forcibly’ enter the VC residence but they were stopped by the BHU security guards. He alleged that there was stone pelting by ‘outsiders’ who had joined the students.

Following the violence, the district administration has declared closure of the BHU and affiliated colleges till October 2.

Tags: yogi adityanath, banaras hindu university, ram naik

MOST POPULAR

1

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

2

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

3

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

4

Meet the canine who buys her own treats

5

Three minutes of high intensity exercise can be just as effective as half an hour at the gym: Fitness expert

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham