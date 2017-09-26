FIR against 1,000 BHU students

The violence erupted after some students, protesting against the incident, wanted to meet the V-C at his residence.

Heavy police force deployed outside the Banaras Hindu University as Samajwadi Party workers protest over the police laticharge on the female students of the university, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday removed three additional city magistrates and police officials in Varanasi in connection with the lathicharge on students in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during a protest over an alleged eve-teasing incident on Saturday night.

FIRs have also been registered against 1000 students of the BHU in connection with the violence on the campus. Some students staged a protest on Monday demanding the removal of vice-chancellor Prof G.C. Tripathi.

UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar has directed Varanasi commissioner Nitin Gokarn and ADG Vishwajit Mahapatra to submit a joint report.

A heavy deployment of police and para-military forces continues on the campaus.

Governor Ram Naik also termed the incident as “serious” and hoped the state would take necessary action after receiving the inquiry report.

According to an official release, the station officer of the Lanka police station, Rajiv Singh, has been removed and sent to Police Lines and station officer of the Jaitpura police station, Sanjiv Misra, has replaced him.

The circle officer of Bhelupur, Nivesh Katiyar, has been removed and circle officer of Kotwali, Ayodhya Prasad Singh, has replaced him.

Three additional city magistrates, Manoj Kumar Singh, Sushil Kumar Gaund and Jagdamba Prasad Singh, have also been removed.

Meanwhile, the SSP office confirmed that FIRs had been lodged against 1,000 students in connection with the violence on the campus. “We are identifying the students through the video footage available with us. Since most students have already left the campus following the closure of the university, action will be taken at appropriate time,” said a cop.

A number of students, including women and two journalists, were injured in the lathicharge by the police at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.

The violence erupted after some students, protesting against the incident, wanted to meet the V-C at his residence.

Security guards of the university stopped the students and informed the police.

A BHU spokesperson had said that some students wanted to ‘forcibly’ enter the VC residence but they were stopped by the BHU security guards. He alleged that there was stone pelting by ‘outsiders’ who had joined the students.

Following the violence, the district administration has declared closure of the BHU and affiliated colleges till October 2.