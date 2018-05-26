The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul releases report card for Modi govt; grades F for work, A+ for self promotion

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 26, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 3:31 pm IST

In a twitter post, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also called PM Modi ‘master communicator’ with a short attention span.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speeches. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: As the BJP-led NDA government completes four years at the Centre, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released a report card for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi, in a Twitter post, gave the Modi government ‘F’ in four parameters: agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices and job creation.  

Congress chief further also called PM Modi ‘master communicator’ with a short attention span.

The Congress President took to Twitter and wrote, "4 Yr. Report Card. Agriculture: F, Foreign Policy: F, Fuel Prices: F, Job Creation: F, Slogan Creation: A+, Self Promotion: A+, Yoga: B- . Remarks: Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The essence of the last 4 years is 'mera bhashan hi mera prashasan hai,' 'only my rhetoric is my governance' and on all parameters the Narendra Modi government has been an absolute catastrophe."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra, in a series of tweets underscored that development has become a mass movement for citizens of the country in the last four years.

Read: Development has become mass movement in India in last 4 years: Modi

The Prime Minister also lauded the people's faith in the government, while adding that his government would continue to serve them with the same vigour and dedication.

He also added that for him, it is always India First.

"For us, it is always India First. With the best intent and complete integrity, we have taken futuristic and people-friendly decisions that are laying the foundations of a New India. #SaafNiyatSahiVikas", PM Modi tweeted.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, bjp government, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

