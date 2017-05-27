Let us build a new India in the next 5 yrs: Modi in Assam

M.O.D.I., a pan-Indian festival-like publicity campaign, will be highlighting the achievements of the Modi -led NDA's three-year rule.

Guwahati: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the countrymen to work towards making a New India.

"Let us all commit ourselves for the next five years to take the country to new heights. Let us build a New India," said Modi.

He was addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The Prime Minister apprised the people of Assam about the various pro-people steps taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the last three years and pointed out his government's efforts to uplift the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"For the first time, we have taken a step to uplift the OBCs by granting Constitutional status to the OBC Commission," Prime Minister Modi added.

Talking about the Centre's resolve to take on the black money hoarders, the prime minister gave the example of the Benami Property Act.

'The Benami Property Act came into force in 1988, but it was not notified for last 28 years. We notified it," said Prime Minister Modi.

The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2015 was introduced in Lok Sabha on May 13, 2015. The Bill seeks to amend the Benami Transactions Act, 1988. The Act prohibits benami transactions and provides for confiscating benami properties.

The Prime Minister also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the people of the country that they gave him an opportunity to serve as a 'Pradhan Sevak'.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards the people of the country, that they let us form a government and gave me an opportunity to serve them as a 'pradhan sevak'," Prime Minister Modi said.

He praised the citizens of the nation for making the 'Swachh Bharat' abhiyaan a successful mass movement and for making Swachhta a mass movement.

He also appreciated the role of the media in furthering the message of cleanliness.

Prime Minister on Friday kick-started M.O.D.I. (Making of Developed India) fest here by inaugurating country's longest Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Bridge), which connects Assam with Arunachal Pradesh.

M.O.D.I., a pan-Indian festival-like publicity campaign, will be highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi -led NDA's three-year rule.

The 15-day campaign's name has been linked with the surname of the Prime Minister- Modi.