The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

India, All India

Artefacts of 4,000-year-old civilisation found in Odisha

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : May 26, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 2:33 am IST

The ancient age items were discovered in the area between Prachi river and Tanla river, around four km away from Niali in Cuttack district.

Earthen pots discovered on the banks of Prachi river.
 Earthen pots discovered on the banks of Prachi river.

Bhubaneswar: Archeologists have discovered artefacts of an ancient civilisation from the Chalcolithic or Copper Age, which was 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, on the banks of the Prachi river in Odisha.

The findings of the team from the Archaeological Survey of India’s Bhubaneswar circle, led by superintendent archaeologist D.B. Garnaik, from its recent excavation on the banks of the Prachi river at Bharatihuda near Niali in Cuttack district, revealed that there was human habitation in the area and that they were using weapons made of clay and stones.

The excavation was carried out by the team on the basis of information by Purna Chandra Das, a resident of Tamapada village, about the ancient civilisation in the area.

Following preliminary anysis and observation in the region for a few days, the team of archeologists, headed by Mr Garnaik and comprising of Sanjay Panda, Asish Ranjan Sahoo, Umakant Bhoi, Pankaj Chhotei and Harekrushna Behera as members, began excavating the area.

The ancient age items were discovered in the area between Prachi river and Tanla river, around four km away from Niali in Cuttack district. According to Mr Garnaik, the team found weapons, earthen pots, animal and birds’ bones.

“The materials and items discovered from the area were of the Copper Age. There was a human habitation 4,000-5,000 years ago in the area. The findings revealed that the Prachi river civilisation was very ancient,” the archeologist said.

“This is the first discovery of ancient civilisation from Prachi river banks. In view of it, we will take initiative to excavate more in the river basin. As the excavation is underway, a few other items are expected to be out in the coming days,” Mr Garnaik added.

Earlier, similar items were discovered in various locations of Odisha, including, Golabai sasan, Baang-Harirajpur, Talagarh and Suabarei during excavation.

Two months ago, a Copper Age civilisation was discovered in Chandaka sanctuary on the outskirts of Odisha’s capital by the ASI.

Tags: archaeological survey of india, prachi river, artefacts, copper age
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

2

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

3

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

4

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

5

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham