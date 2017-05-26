Artefacts of 4,000-year-old civilisation found in Odisha

The ancient age items were discovered in the area between Prachi river and Tanla river, around four km away from Niali in Cuttack district.

Bhubaneswar: Archeologists have discovered artefacts of an ancient civilisation from the Chalcolithic or Copper Age, which was 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, on the banks of the Prachi river in Odisha.

The findings of the team from the Archaeological Survey of India’s Bhubaneswar circle, led by superintendent archaeologist D.B. Garnaik, from its recent excavation on the banks of the Prachi river at Bharatihuda near Niali in Cuttack district, revealed that there was human habitation in the area and that they were using weapons made of clay and stones.

The excavation was carried out by the team on the basis of information by Purna Chandra Das, a resident of Tamapada village, about the ancient civilisation in the area.

Following preliminary anysis and observation in the region for a few days, the team of archeologists, headed by Mr Garnaik and comprising of Sanjay Panda, Asish Ranjan Sahoo, Umakant Bhoi, Pankaj Chhotei and Harekrushna Behera as members, began excavating the area.

The ancient age items were discovered in the area between Prachi river and Tanla river, around four km away from Niali in Cuttack district. According to Mr Garnaik, the team found weapons, earthen pots, animal and birds’ bones.

“The materials and items discovered from the area were of the Copper Age. There was a human habitation 4,000-5,000 years ago in the area. The findings revealed that the Prachi river civilisation was very ancient,” the archeologist said.

“This is the first discovery of ancient civilisation from Prachi river banks. In view of it, we will take initiative to excavate more in the river basin. As the excavation is underway, a few other items are expected to be out in the coming days,” Mr Garnaik added.

Earlier, similar items were discovered in various locations of Odisha, including, Golabai sasan, Baang-Harirajpur, Talagarh and Suabarei during excavation.

Two months ago, a Copper Age civilisation was discovered in Chandaka sanctuary on the outskirts of Odisha’s capital by the ASI.