Modi boosts morale of K'taka BJP, accuses Cong of tardy progress of state

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be out on May 15.

The Prime Minister made it very clear during his address that there is no policy paralysis with the BJP government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday motivated the morale of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state.

The Prime Minister while interacting with the Karnataka faction through the NaMo App said that the BJP has always given precedence to development over politics and with this focus, the party fights elections and runs the government.

"BJP has given precedence to development over politics. With this in focus, we fight elections, run the government. I know earlier government used to avoid talking about development because it is measurable. You have to fight lies, manipulation. In such times, workers must not get frazzled. We have to move forward on the issues important to us," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that the BJP has a three-pronged agenda for Karnataka - development, fast-paced development and all-round development as the party has given primary importance for politics of development.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, the Prime Minister alleged the party was responsible for the tardy progress of state. He has accused the Congress of not focusing on development during their ongoing tenure in the Karnataka.

"We know other political parties hesitate to talk about development because development can be quantified. This was unacceptable to those parties which only concentrated on division. We govern and also fight elections based only on development model," he said.

"In Karnataka, after we came to power, Rs 17,000 crore was given to the state to construct national highways. During UPA rule, they did not construct even 1,000 km of road. But we did more than 1,500 km of road. People talk about climate change and global warming. During Congress rule, in four years, 2,000 MW of renewable energy was generated. In four years, we have doubled the work to 7,800 MW," he continued.

The Prime Minister also made it very clear during his address that there is no policy paralysis with the BJP government.

"Development is not an issue for ones in caste-based politics; they give a lollipop of fake promises to a particular community and then do same with another community in next elections. If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before elections and forget them after the elections," he said.

"We walk ahead keeping unity in mind. Sabka saath, sabka vikas, is the mantra we follow. I have seen Karnataka has made up its mind on development. Now, that people have seen that the Congress is going to lose; people have started talking about a "hung" Assembly. They are spreading lies there will be no clear majority. It is their conspiracy to dissuade voters from casting their vote," Prime Minister Modi added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had dismissed a question on hung assembly saying that he will win in both Badami and Chamundeshwari constituencies.

The Prime Minister urged every BJP workers to reach each and every voter.

"I'm also a Kannadiga, consider that and move forward. I will also work in the same spirit. Now our job is to reach each and every voter. This is my request," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister interacted with all the candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and party workers in poll-bound Karnataka via the Namo app.

Prime Minister Modi, during his interaction, encouraged the party workers engaged in the Assembly poll campaign in the state, and also provide guidance to senior party leaders, MPs, and MLAs.

He also urged the voters to elect a government with a complete majority in Karnataka.

With Karnataka set to go to polls, Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Udupi on May 1, where he will be visiting Shri Krishna Mutt, and will later address a massive public rally.

PM Modi is expected to address anywhere between 15-20 rallies, party sources said. The saffron party is going all out to oust the Siddaramaiah dispensation from power in the only big state where the Congress governs.

Opinion polls have so far predicted a close fight between the two parties and the BJP believes that Modi's whirlwind campaign in the final days before the polls can tilt the scale in its favour.

A win in Karnataka, the first of three key states to vote this year ahead of a 2019 general election, would give Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party a huge foothold in the south and bolster his chances of a second term.

Amid conflicting reports about his victory prospects, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier on Wednesday exuded confidence in his party ahead of the elections, stating that the Congress party is a "game-changer".

Victory in Karnataka will be a stepping stone for Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he had said.

(With agency inputs)