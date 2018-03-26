The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 26, 2018 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

India, All India

MP: Journo probing police-sand mafia links run over by dumpster

ANI
Published : Mar 26, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2018, 4:05 pm IST

In a chilling CCTV footage, Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle with a dumpster behind him veering to crush him.

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An investigative journalist was run over by a dumpster in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Monday morning.

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia.

In a chilling CCTV footage, Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle with a dumpster behind him veering to crush him.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint about threat to his life.

Tags: journalist killed, sand mafia, mafia-police link
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhind

MOST POPULAR

1

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

2

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

3

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

4

Here are 5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

5

Revealed: Saif’s co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next production helmed by NH 10 director

more

Editors' Picks

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

more

ALSO FROMLife

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham