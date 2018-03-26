MP: Journo probing police-sand mafia links run over by dumpster

In a chilling CCTV footage, Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle with a dumpster behind him veering to crush him.

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An investigative journalist was run over by a dumpster in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Monday morning.

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia.

In a chilling CCTV footage, Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle with a dumpster behind him veering to crush him.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint about threat to his life.