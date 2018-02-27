The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018 | Last Update : 01:04 AM IST

India, All India

Bihar police file FIR against BJP leader for mowing down 9 school children

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 9:28 pm IST

According to officials, children who died in the accident were below 12 years of age.

Nine children of a government middle school were crushed to death by a speeding SUV which belonged to district level BJP leader Manoj Baitha on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Nine children of a government middle school were crushed to death by a speeding SUV which belonged to district level BJP leader Manoj Baitha on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: A manhunt has been launched to arrest BJP leader Manoj Baitha in connection with the accident which killed nine school children in Muzaffarpur.

Police officials said that FIR against the political leader was registered on the basis of a complaint by the grandfather of five children who had died in the incident.

 “FIR has been registered against him and he will be arrested soon. All police stations have been alerted.” Bihar DGP PK Thakur told reporters in Patna on Monday.

Earlier eyewitnesses in a statement to the police had said that “the driver fled after his SUV overturned few meters away from the spot”. According to the police officials here, “mobile phone of the accused has also been found lying in the SUV”.

Nine children of a government middle school were crushed to death by a speeding SUV which belonged to district level BJP leader Manoj Baitha on Saturday.

The incident had triggered a violent protest by parents and other villagers who allegedly beat up teachers and vandalized Dharampur government Middle school’s building.

The incident had occurred on the National Highway number 77 which connects Muzaffarpur to rest of the North Bihar. The Dharampur Government Middle School is located along the national highway and many of its students belonged to families living in a village across the road.

According to officials, children who died in the accident were below 12 years of age.

Opposition RJD has been blaming the state government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for “providing an escape route” to the accused by not arresting him.

On Monday RJD leaders along with Tejaswi Yadav met Bihar Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action against Manoj Baitha. 

“No action has been taken against BJP leader Manoj Baitha whom people saw driving the SUV at the time of the accident.  It seems that the state government is trying to protect him because he is a member of the BJP”, Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Tejaswi Yadav said while leading a march to Governor House in Patna on Monday.

The opposition parties are also likely to corner the government over the issue in the state assembly on Tuesday.  

However, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi denied accusations being made by the RJD and said that “there is no truth in allegations that the state government is trying to protect the accused. He will be arrested and sent to jail for the crime he has committed. We have taken the issue very seriously and the officials are trying to locate him”.

Tags: muzaffarpur, bihar, manoj baitha, accident, dharampur government middle school, nitish kumar, tejaswi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Allowing children to have pets could turn them vegetarian, says study

2

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

3

Find out the dangerous side effects of artificial colours used during Holi

4

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

5

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham