Yashwant Sinha plans march to ‘save the nation’

New Delhi: In what could embarrass the BJP even further, former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government, plans to hold a padayatra (march) on January 30. The march, to start from Rajghat and end at the Constitution Club near Parliament House, is part of an initiative by the senior BJP leader to launch a “non-political” platform which will highlight “critical” issues in an effort to “save the nation and constitutional authorities”. A number of senior Opposition figures are expected to take part in Mr Sinha’s march.

Sidelined within the BJP, Mr Sinha has of late stepped up his criticism of the Modi government, in particular its economic policies. Other than that, he has also been very critical of the way the government has been handling the Kashmir issue.

Mr Sinha’s non-political initiative could see political leaders cutting across party lines, as well as intellectuals and social and civil rights activists deliberating and raising their voice against issues that are “bothering” large sections of the people and the nation. Among the leaders who are likely to join Mr Sinha’s padayatra are Congress leader Manish Tewari, the AAP’s Ashutosh, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb. Some Trinamul Congress leaders are also expected to participate. This platform could act as a pressure group highlighting “anti-people” policies and decisions of the ruling party and government. Sources said Mr Sinha could make a formal announcement about this “non-political platform” on January 30.

At an event recently where the senior BJP leader shared the dais with Mr Tewrai and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the former Union minister had agreed with the AAP chief that an “atmosphere of fear” prevails in the country and urged people to stand up against it.

Despite Mr Sinha raising his voice against government policies, senior BJP leaders have so far refrained from reacting directly to his anti-government remarks. Mr Sinha’s son Jayant Sinha is minister of state for civil aviation in Mr Modi’s government.