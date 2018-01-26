The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 AM IST

India, All India

Yashwant Sinha plans march to ‘save the nation’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 1:07 am IST

A number of senior Opposition figures are expected to take part in Mr Sinha’s march.

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo: PTI)
 Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In what could embarrass the BJP even further, former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government, plans to hold a padayatra (march) on January 30. The march, to start from Rajghat and end at the Constitution Club near Parliament House, is part of an initiative by the senior BJP leader to launch a “non-political” platform which will highlight “critical” issues in an effort to “save the nation and constitutional authorities”. A number of senior Opposition figures are expected to take part in Mr Sinha’s march.

Sidelined within the BJP, Mr Sinha has of late stepped up his criticism of the Modi government, in particular its economic policies. Other than that, he has also been very critical of the way the government has been handling the Kashmir issue.

Mr Sinha’s non-political initiative could see political leaders cutting across party lines, as well as intellectuals and social and civil rights activists deliberating and raising their voice against issues that are “bothering” large sections of the people and the nation. Among the leaders who are likely to join Mr Sinha’s padayatra are Congress leader Manish Tewari, the AAP’s Ashutosh, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb. Some Trinamul Congress leaders are also expected to participate. This platform could act as a pressure group highlighting “anti-people” policies and decisions of the ruling party and government. Sources said Mr Sinha could make a formal announcement about this “non-political platform” on January 30.

At an event recently where the senior BJP leader shared the dais with Mr Tewrai and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the former Union minister had agreed with the AAP chief that an “atmosphere of fear” prevails in the country and urged people to stand up against it.

Despite Mr Sinha raising his voice against government policies, senior BJP leaders have so far refrained from reacting directly to his anti-government remarks. Mr Sinha’s son Jayant Sinha is minister of state for civil aviation in Mr Modi’s government.

Tags: modi government, yashwant sinha, parliament house
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

2

Watch: When Pujara left Kohli and co in splits

3

Galaxy S9, S9+ MWC launch confirmed, will be camera-focused

4

Google Doodle marks Virginia Woolf's birthday

5

iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham