India, All India

Padma Shri for 10 ASEAN achievers as India aims to boost ties

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 9:01 am IST

The decision to confer the Padma Shri on ASEAN achievers taken as India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit starts in New Delhi.

One individual from each ASEAN country chosen for Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in a move to enhance ties with the 10-member bloc. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: One individual from each ASEAN country was on Thursday chosen for the Padma Award, in an unprecedented move to promote India's ties with the 10-member bloc.

The decision to confer the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, on one achiever from each ASEAN country was taken as India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit started in New Delhi.

In a first, all the 10 ASEAN leaders will be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

"In an unprecedented and symbolic gesture of India ASEAN bonding and on occasion of silver jubilee of India ASEAN partnership and our Republic Day, PM @narendramodi announced Padma Shri award for one individual from each ASEAN country," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Achievers from ASEAN nations chosen for the Padma Sri are - Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman of Brunei for medicine; Hun Many of Cambodia for public affairs; Nyoman Nuarta of Indonesia for art; Bounlap Keokangna of Laos for art and Thant Myint-U of Myanmar for public affairs.

Others include Jose Ma Joey Concepcion of the Philippines for trade and industry; Tommy Koh of Singapore for public affairs; Somdet Phra Ariya WongsaKhottayan of Thailand who is the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand; and Nguyen Tien Thien of Vietnam who is the Secretary General of the National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

