ASEAN heads as chief guests for 69th Republic Day, security tightened in Delhi

The parade ceremony will begin at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the soldiers, who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India is celebrating 69th Republic Day today. On January 26, 1950 the Indian Constitution came into effect and since then, every year, the nation celebrates Republic Day. From culturally-diverse parades and state-wise tableaux to military display, the day is celebrated with great pomp and splendour.

For the first time, 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN are the chief guests at the ceremonial parade, which is held at Rajpath, in New Delhi.

For the heads of the ASEAN - Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei - the stage has been enclosed by bullet-proof glass.

This year the stage has been made 100 feet wide, three times bigger than last year.

The parade will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers, top leaders from political parties and senior officials will attend the event.

The national anthem will be played with a 21 gun salute after the unfurling of the national flag. The parade will then begin and the President will take the salute.

Tableaux from 14 States and Union territories, nine Central Ministries, Departments and Central Paramilitary Force will present the varied historical, art and cultural heritage of the country.

The grand finale of the parade will be a fly past by the Air Force. C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, Su-30 MKIs, LCA Tejas will be among the aircraft that will fly in different formations.

Security has been beefed in the national capital for the Republic Day. Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort.

Nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi. Snipers have been stationed on top of high-rise buildings while scores of CCTV cameras are keeping a tight vigil on people's movements on the parade route.

No commercial flights will land or take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from 10:35 am to 12:15 pm.

What is special about the 69th Republic Day parade

Unlike the rest of the years, the Republic Day parade will be little different this year.