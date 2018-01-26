The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 AM IST

India, All India

ASEAN heads as chief guests for 69th Republic Day, security tightened in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 8:31 am IST

For the first time, 10 leaders of the ASEAN countries are the chief guests at the ceremonial parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi.

The parade ceremony will begin at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the soldiers, who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath. (Photo: AP)
 The parade ceremony will begin at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the soldiers, who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India is celebrating 69th Republic Day today. On January 26, 1950 the Indian Constitution came into effect and since then, every year, the nation celebrates Republic Day. From culturally-diverse parades and state-wise tableaux to military display, the day is celebrated with great pomp and splendour.

For the first time, 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN are the chief guests at the ceremonial parade, which is held at Rajpath, in New Delhi.

For the heads of the ASEAN - Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei - the stage has been enclosed by bullet-proof glass.

Read Also: Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of 69th Republic Day

This year the stage has been made 100 feet wide, three times bigger than last year.

The parade will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers, top leaders from political parties and senior officials will attend the event.

The parade ceremony will begin at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the soldiers, who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath.

The national anthem will be played with a 21 gun salute after the unfurling of the national flag. The parade will then begin and the President will take the salute.

Tableaux from 14 States and Union territories, nine Central Ministries, Departments and Central Paramilitary Force will present the varied historical, art and cultural heritage of the country.

The grand finale of the parade will be a fly past by the Air Force. C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, Su-30 MKIs, LCA Tejas will be among the aircraft that will fly in different formations.

Security has been beefed in the national capital for the Republic Day. Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort.

Nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi. Snipers have been stationed on top of high-rise buildings while scores of CCTV cameras are keeping a tight vigil on people's movements on the parade route.

No commercial flights will land or take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from 10:35 am to 12:15 pm.

What is special about the 69th Republic Day parade

Unlike the rest of the years, the Republic Day parade will be little different this year.

  • During the 90-minute parade, the flags of all the invited nations would be carried by Indian military team. Children from different educational institutions will sing national songs of the guest nations
  • Considering the vast contingent of the VVIP guests of honour, the Rajpath Marg has been widened
  • As many as 23 tableaux will showcase the nation's culture and diversity in the parade. Out of the 23 tableaux, two will belong to ASEAN countries. These two tableaux will put culture, trade, education and religion aspects on display for Indian peers
  • For the first time in Indian history, Narishakti, the female contingent of Border Security Force (BSF), will perform 16 varieties of stunts, including bike stunts, at the parade. The 113-member contingent will be led by sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang. The 28-year-old Armywoman hails from the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir
  • Sena Bhavani, the 27-member BSF women 'daredevils' squad, will also showcase their stunts and acrobatics on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles
  • Not just the Army, Navy and Air Force, 700 students from the invited ASEAN countries would also participate in the parade.
  • Along with Indian military's recently-procured advanced equipment, BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Akash surface-to-air missile will also be on display at the parade
  • Indigenously-developed weapon system integrated helicopter Rudra will make its maiden appearance in the 69th Republic Day parade.
Tags: 69th republic day, republic day parade, asean leaders, ram nath kovind, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

2

Watch: When Pujara left Kohli and co in splits

3

Galaxy S9, S9+ MWC launch confirmed, will be camera-focused

4

Google Doodle marks Virginia Woolf's birthday

5

iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham