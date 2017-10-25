Bihar: Mob beats 55-yr-old man to death on suspicion of stealing cauliflower

Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST
Dular Rai was taken to a health centre, where he was declared brought dead.
Sitamarhi (Bihar): Suspecting that he had stolen a cauliflower, a physically-challenged man was beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Sitamari district, the police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Sunday at Khoprahiya village.
A group of people accused Dular Rai (55) of stealing the vegetable from a field and beat him up mercilessly, Sitamarhi Sadar SDPO Veer Chirendra Kumar said.
A grievously-injured Rai was taken to a health centre, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.
Following a complaint by his family, an FIR has been registered.
Investigation is underway and efforts are on to identify the accused, the SDPO said.