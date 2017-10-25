The Asian Age | News

Bihar: Mob beats 55-yr-old man to death on suspicion of stealing cauliflower

Published : Oct 25, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 10:28 am IST

Dular Rai was taken to a health centre, where he was declared brought dead.

A group of people accused Dular Rai, 55, of stealing the vegetable from a field and beat him up mercilessly. (Representational Image)
Sitamarhi (Bihar): Suspecting that he had stolen a cauliflower, a physically-challenged man was beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Sitamari district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Khoprahiya village.

A group of people accused Dular Rai (55) of stealing the vegetable from a field and beat him up mercilessly, Sitamarhi Sadar SDPO Veer Chirendra Kumar said.

A grievously-injured Rai was taken to a health centre, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Following a complaint by his family, an FIR has been registered.

Investigation is underway and efforts are on to identify the accused, the SDPO said.

