UNGA: Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral meetings with key foreign counterparts

United Nations: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held bilateral meetings on Monday with her key foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level session of the General Assembly here and discussed several issues including trade, investment and capacity building.

Swaraj met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Foreign Minister of Ecuador Jose Valencia, Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne and Foreign Minister of Mongolia Damdin Tsogtbaatar.

In a series of tweets, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, spoke about the meetings held.

"Strategic partnership gaining momentum! Continuing our frequent engagement at the highest level, EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Australia @MarisePayne," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In another tweet following Swaraj's meeting with the Foreign Minister of Ecuador, Jose Valencia Amores, he said that the two leaders had engaged in a “good discussion on ways to further consolidate bilateral relationship in the areas of trade, agriculture, pharma, IT and capacity building."

Swaraj also met with the Foreign Minister of Colombia, Carlos Holmes Trujillo to discuss "cooperation on trade and investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building".

Writing on the meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the MEA spokesperson said tht the two leaders "explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives".

Referring to Nepal as a "close neighbour and a friend", Kumar said that Swaraj had met with Foreign Minister, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, to take "stock of our bilateral relationship".

Marking 25 years of India's diplomatic relations with Liechtenstein, Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein, Aurelia Frick, also interacted on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Kumar said the two ministers "exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade and investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs and tourism."

External Affairs Minister, Swaraj also met with the EU High Representative, Federica Mogherini on Monday. The two leaders engaged in discussion on issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues.

Raveesh Kumar on Twitter termed it a "strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law".

Swaraj, in a meeting with Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture, Kumar said. He added that the two nations shared a "historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days".

As the General Debate begins Tuesday, Swaraj has bilateral meetings planned with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Eshaiqer Al-Jafari, Moldova's Foreign Minister Tudor Ulianovschi, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Fijian Foreign Minister J V Bainimarama and Estonia's Foreign Minister Sven Kikser.

She will also participate in the G4 meeting with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan.

Swaraj attended the high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by US President Donald Trump and addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

During the day, she also briefly met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gambian President Adama Barrow and Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale participated in a special meeting on Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

