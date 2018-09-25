The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 10:25 AM IST

India, All India

35 IIT students among 45 trekkers missing in Himachal Pradesh: reports

PTI/ANI
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 9:23 am IST

5 people were dead and a thousand others were left stranded as Himachal Pradesh continued to witness rains and snowfall.

Himachal Pradesh: Snow clearing operations were started earlier on Monday by the district administration on the Highway from Kaza to Gramphu in Lahaul-Spiti district. (Photo: ANI)
 Himachal Pradesh: Snow clearing operations were started earlier on Monday by the district administration on the Highway from Kaza to Gramphu in Lahaul-Spiti district. (Photo: ANI)

Shimla: Forty-five people, including 35 students from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh's mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district are missing after heavy snowfall in the region, news agency ANI reported late on Monday.

Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students, told ANI that the group had gone for trekking to the Hampta pass in Kullu and were supposed to return to Manali, the popular tourist hub. However, they have been unable to contact the group so far.

At least five people were dead and a thousand others were left stranded as Himachal Pradesh continued to witness heavy rains and snowfall.

Four people, including a girl, died in Kullu, while a man died in Kangra district as heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state Monday, officials.

Schools have been directed to remain closed in Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, they said.

As the water level in rivers and streams increased following the incessant rain, a man was swept away by the swelling Nahad Khad (rivulet) in Kangra, the district administration said.

Several houses were also swept away in flash floods as the Beas is flowing at a dangerous level, Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur said, cautioning people against going near rivers and nullahs.

The district administration has sounded a "high alert" in Kullu where initial loss of property in recent rain has been estimated at over Rs. 20 crore.

All adventurous sport activities, including paragliding, have been banned in Kullu, where initial loss of property in recent rains has been estimated at over Rs 20 crore.

Hamirpur, Kangra and Kullu officials have ordered all government and private schools and colleges to be closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

All adventurous sport activities, including paragliding, have been banned in Kullu, district Tourism Development Officer BS Negi said.

The Ravi river is flowing at a dangerous level, and people are being evacuated from low-lying areas since Sunday, Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

People residing in low-lying areas, especially in Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, are being evacuated, officials said.

A number of roads in various districts have been blocked due to landslides, and water and electricity supplies have been adversely affected in several areas, the officials added.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Monday too, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. The weatherman further said that light to moderate rainfall would occur at scattered places over the mid and the low hills and at isolated places over the higher reaches of the state on September 25, and thereafter, the weather would almost be dry.

Tags: himachal pradesh, lahaul and spiti, manali, iit students missing
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

MOST POPULAR

1

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

2

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

3

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

4

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

5

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham