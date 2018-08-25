The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

'Not inferior to Centre': Karnataka to Sitharaman on 'unbelievable' remark

Published : Aug 25, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara tells Nirmala Sitharaman, 'We are not inferior to the centre, we are partners.'

'It was disappointing to see you lash out at my colleague,' Karnataka deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara tells Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: A day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman openly blasted Karnataka Minister Sa Ra Mahesh at a press conference in Kodagu where she had visited to review the flood-affected areas, the deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara on Saturday tweeted his disapproval saying, "It was disappointing to see you lash out at my colleague."

Sa Ra Mahesh on Friday had asked the Union Defence Minister to wind up the press conference at the district commissioner's office, citing lack of time.

"Our ministers have stayed back in Kodagu for weeks to oversee relief operations along with the district administration. You should extend to them the same respect that they extend for the help from your end," the deputy chief minister tweeted.

 

Karnataka deputy chief minister added, "State governments derive their powers from our Constitution not from the Centre... We are not inferior to the Centre. We are partners."

 

Lashing out at Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I am following a minute-to-minute programme, minister. If officials are important, my parivaar (family) is also important.... Central minister follows the minister in-charge here. Unbelievable."

When told the conversation was getting recorded on cameras, Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, shot back "Let it get recorded."

Sitharaman on Friday visited many relief camps in Kodagu including one of the Seva Bharti camps run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS.

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of "step-motherly" treatment.

 

The torrential rains that lashed the district last week has left a huge trail of destruction and claimed at least 17 lives. More than 5,000 people have been rendered homeless.

