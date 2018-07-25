The Asian Age | News

Mumbai bandh over Maratha quota; buses attacked, train blocked in Thane

Published : Jul 25, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 10:57 am IST

Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide yesterday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, dies in a hospital.

 Agitators blocked a local train in Thane district. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: As Maratha outfits have called for Mumbai shutdown today, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the city. Large-scale violence marred the protests by Maratha outfits demanding a quota for the community in Maharashtra on Tuesday, a day after the death of a protester.

Protester Kakasaheb Shinde (27) had jumped to death from a bridge over the Godavari in Aurangabad on Monday.

Stone-pelting and arson were reported from several parts of the state, which remained on edge on Tuesday.

Agitators clashed with the police and torched vehicles at several places, while Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district.

One constable died and nine other policemen were injured in stone-throwing on Tuesday when protesters clashed with the police and torching vehicles.

As the stir for reservation in jobs and education intensified, the Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation, has taken its battle to Mumbai where it has called for the shutdown.

Another outfit, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, called for a bandh today in Navi Mumbai and Panvel as well.

Quota for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.

Here are the LIVE updates from Maharashtra Bandh today:

10:23 am: Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha block a local train in Thane.

10:03 am: A group of Maratha Kranti Morcha workers request with folded hands, the shopkeepers in Bandra to shut their shops.

09:54 am: Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide yesterday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, dies in a hospital.

09:42 am: Tires were set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane.

09:33 am: Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha forcibly shut shops on Thane 's Gokhale road.

09:24 am: We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops: Maratha Kranti Morcha.

09:15 am: A Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus vandalised in Wagle estate area of Thane.

09:03 am: Police have been deployed outside the BJP office in Mumbai in wake of Maratha reservation protests.

08:52 am: Agitators protest at Thane's Teen Haath Naka.

08:30 am: Protesters pelted stones on two Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses near Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli this morning, news agency ANI reported. BEST bus services from Airoli to Vashi have been completely stopped today in the light of Maharashtra bandh.

08:00 am: The train services are running as usual and security has been beefed up at several stations. Nearly 40 Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel were deployed at Dadar, CSMT and 20 at Kurla.

07:30 am: Visuals from parts of Mumbai as the strike called by Maratha Kranti Morcha enters the second day. Auto rickshaws were off the road in many areas of Navi Mumbai.

On Tuesday, protester Jagannath Sonawane, 31, from Aurangabad, sought to emulate Shinde's example by jumping onto a dry river bed, while another, Guddu Sonawane, also from the district, consumed poison. They have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

In Thane, activist Mangesh Suryavanshi (38) jumped into a creek near the Ganesh Ghat, but was saved by police and others, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said. He received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, maratha reservation, mumbai bandh, maratha outfits protest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

