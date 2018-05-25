Waive off farm loan or face state-wide bandh: Yeddy dares HDK

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST
BJP lawmakers staged a walkout from the state Assembly ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy’s floor test.
Bengaluru: BJP lawmakers staged a walkout from the state Assembly ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy’s floor test.
The party walked out of the assembly after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa said, “We will hold a state-wide bandh on May 28, if Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy doesn’t waive off farmer loans.”
"We walked out on the issue on farmers' loan waivers. We will hold state-wide bandh May 28. We will be aggressive now," BJP MLA R Ashoka said.
This is the second time BJP staged a walkout in less than a week. The party walked out soon after B S Yeddyurappa resigned from the post of chief minister minutes before floor test in the assembly last Saturday.