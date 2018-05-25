The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 25, 2018

Waive off farm loan or face state-wide bandh: Yeddy dares HDK

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 4:44 pm IST

BJP lawmakers staged a walkout from the state Assembly ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy’s floor test.

B S Yeddyurappa said, 'We will hold a state-wide bandh on May 28, if Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy doesn’t waive off farmer loans.' (Photo: File/PTI)
 B S Yeddyurappa said, 'We will hold a state-wide bandh on May 28, if Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy doesn’t waive off farmer loans.' (Photo: File/PTI)

Bengaluru: BJP lawmakers staged a walkout from the state Assembly ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy’s floor test.

The party walked out of the assembly after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa said, “We will hold a state-wide bandh on May 28, if Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy doesn’t waive off farmer loans.”

 "We walked out on the issue on farmers' loan waivers. We will hold state-wide bandh May 28. We will be aggressive now," BJP MLA R Ashoka said.

BJP lawmakers stage walkout ahead of H D Kumaraswamy's trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)BJP lawmakers stage walkout ahead of H D Kumaraswamy's trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

This is the second time BJP staged a walkout in less than a week. The party walked out soon after B S Yeddyurappa resigned from the post of chief minister minutes before floor test in the assembly last Saturday.

