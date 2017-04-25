The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Boy drowns in swimming pool of ISKCON-run school

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 6:01 pm IST

The victim's friends alerted the school staff when they spotted him struggling in the waters.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Mathura: A 13-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a boarding school run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place yesterday when Kartik, a 7th class student in Delhi, was taking a bath in the pool of the Bhakti Vedanta Gurukul and International School (BGIS), Vrindavan station in-charge Uday Pratap Singh said.

The victim's friends alerted the school staff when they spotted him struggling in the waters, he said, adding the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"Prima facie it is a case of negligence on part of the school management as no trainer was deployed near the pool at the time of the incident. Only, the school Vice-Principal, who is not a trained swimmer, was present at the spot," Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said. The police added that no FIR has been registered in the case so far as no one has come forward with a complaint.

Meanwhile, ISKCON PRO Ravilochan said the school management has ordered a probe into the incident.

Tags: iskcon, drowning, accidental death, child welfare
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for flying to your grocery store

2

True bezel-less display coming on your smartphone next year

3

Snapdragon 845 reportedly to be made by Samsung

4

Apple hires NASA's augmented reality expert for future products: report

5

Human CEOs to become irrelevant in the next 30 years: Alibaba founder

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham