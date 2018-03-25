The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

India, All India

SC to hear 4 PILs against polygamy tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 1:40 am IST

Ban on polygamy and nikah-halala need of the hour, claims petitioner Upadhyaya.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday, March 26, four PILs challenging the legal validity of polygamy and nikah-halala being practised in Islam.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y Chandrachud will hear the petitions filed by  Sameena Begum of Delhi, BJP leader and social activist Ashiwini Kumar Upadhyaya and two others seeking a declaration that Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, as unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution, insofar as it seeks to recognise and validate the practice of Polygamy and Nikah-Halala. The apex court is to take up this issue after triple talaq was banned last year.  

The petitioner said she was a victim of polygamy and was filing this petition to highlight the plight of thousands of Muslim women across the country suffering due to the draconian practices of “Polygamy” and “Nikah Halala” that are rampant in the Muslim society.

Ms Begum said she got married in 999 to one Javed Anwar and two sons were born out of the said wedlock. All the time when she was at her matrimonial home, she was tortured, bullied, beaten, and was asked to bring money from her parents house. After the repeated tortures, she filed a complaint U/s 498 A of the IPC. Getting infuriated with this, petitioner’s husband sent a letter giving her “Triple Talaq.”

She submitted that Muslim Marriage Dissolution Act 1939 provides nine grounds for dissolution of marriage, including impotency, incapacity to fulfill martial obligations and cruelty but there is no eligibility pre-condition for marriage. There is also no requirement for Muslim husband that the permission of the first wife is to be taken before contracting second marriage. As a result, Muslim male is out of purview of offence of Polygamy. Mr Upadhyaya submitted that ban on Polygamy and Nikah-Halala has been the need of the hour to secure basic rights and in the interest of public order and health. This Court has already expressed the view that triple talaq is not an integral part of religion and Article 25 merely protects religious faith, but not the practices, which may run counter to public order, morality and health and fundamental rights.

He said polygamy is a practice that has been recognised as an evil plague similar to sati.

Tags: supreme court, polygamy, triple talaq, nikah halala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Facebook email scam on the rise

2

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

3

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

4

Find out why journal writing is good for you

5

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham