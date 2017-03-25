Adityanath in Gorakhpur vows to fulfil UP's dreams, says 'na jaati, na mazhab'

Adityanath, who is on a two-day tour to Gorakhpur has visited the city for the first time after taking charge as Uttar Pradesh CM.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Pitching for development of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday silenced all critics while asserting that any kind of discrimination will not be sponsored in the name of caste, religion and sex.

He further said that every citizen in the state must be benefited by the government’s schemes, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ campaign call.

"There will be no discrimination in name of caste, religion and sex. There will be overall development," Adityanath said in his address at the Maharana Pratap Inter College here.

Lauding Modi, Adityanath said that the former has entrusted him with the responsibility to make the dreams of the state true.

"Prime Minister Modi's development programmes are being made available to all the citizens. He had laid the foundation for a fertilizer company and AIIMS hospital. Now we are confident that the population of the state will not feel left out. He wants that every citizen must get benefit from the schemes of the government," he added.

Highlighting the loopholes of the previous government, Adityanath said Modi was worried as how to fix things and bring development in the state.

"Brain drain was a problem. Businessmen were moving out, youngsters didn't see hope. Women, Anganwadi workers continue to protest, and no heed was paid to the plight of workers and government employees," he added.

"We will fulfil all our promises. Uttar Pradesh will be turned into a developed state. We need your support to make that happen," he implored.

Vowing to curb corruption in the state, Adityanath said they will show as how the government should work and perform.

Slamming the hooliganism prevailing in the state, Adityanath said," Gorakhpur has been a laboratory for all such criminal activities. People would get scared if you told them you were from Gorakhpur. But now safety will be guaranteed. We want your support. Your support will be my strength to ensure law and order and safety here," he added.

Talking about the recently launched said the anti-romeo squads, Adityanath assured they must not trouble youngsters unnecessarily while adding that stern action would be taken against the eve-teasers.

"We have formed anti-romeo squads and now eve-teasers will be dealt with. But girls and boys moving around or sitting at any place should not be troubled if it is with their consent," Adityanath clarified.

Adityanath further said that his government has asked the administration to act strictly on such matters.

Following Adityanath's orders for the safety of girls in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed on Wednesday launched 'anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas.

Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt a zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.

The UP chief minister also declared a grant for people who want to take the Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra. “People who are healthy and want to go on the Kailash-Manasarovar yatra will be given a grant of Rs one lakh,” he said.

He further directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to make all state roads pothole free by June 15, 2017.

He is also scheduled to visit Gorakhnath temple after holding a road show.

The entire city has been covered with billboards and banners for his welcome, while the local administration has provided adequate security.