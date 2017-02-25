The Asian Age | News

Talks on Masood Azhar ban still continuing: China envoy

Published : Feb 25, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Earlier this week, India’s foreign secretary S. Jaishankar had participated in the strategic dialogue with his Chinese counterpart.

Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui
New Delhi: Talks are on between India and China over the proposed United Nations ban on Masood Azhar, chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui said on Friday, adding that such “discussions take time”. He, however, asserted that China was against terror outfits and any form of terrorism. This follows a deadlock on the matter in the recent strategic dialogue between the two sides in Beijing.

Earlier this week, India’s foreign secretary S. Jaishankar had participated in the strategic dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, during which issues ranging from Beijing’s opposition to the designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN and India’s bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) were discussed.

“Discussions are going on. (India’s) foreign secretary was in Beijing two days ago. The discussions were very good and covered everything,” Mr Luo was quoted by news agencies as saying. But, he declined to comment on what particular aspects of a ban on Azhar China was opposing.

“Just wait (for the outcome of the discussions). China’s support to India and every country on matters related to terrorism will always remain. Some discussions are going on. It takes time... China is against any form of terrorist activity and organisation. So, on this matter, China will always be in same line with the international community and take concrete measures,” Mr Luo was quoted as saying after the inaugurating the Chinese visa application service centre in New Delhi.

Asked about China’s reluctance to support India’s bid for entry into the NSG club, the envoy said, “It is the same (discussions are on).” After his talks, Mr Jaishankar, during his media interaction in Beijing, had hit out at China for demanding “solid evidence” for getting Azhar banned by the UN.

China had last year blocked India’s efforts to get Azhar declared as a global terrorist by the UN and also blocked an American move on the same issue just recently.

