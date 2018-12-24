The Asian Age | News

BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC order not allowing rath yatra in WB

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

The rallies were supposed to be launched from three different locations in the state, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata.

An official of the apex court registry said it has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench's order. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday moved Supreme Court against Calcutta High Court order not allowing its rath yatra in West Bengal. 

The party has challenged the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the rath yatra.

An official of the apex court registry said it has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench's order. The officials said the petition is under scrutiny.

On Friday, a division bench of the Calcutta high court stayed order by its single-judge bench a day before granting conditional approval to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rath yatra, disrupting its plans to flag off the first rally from the temple town of Tarapith in Birbhum district on Saturday.

The rallies were supposed to be launched from three different locations in the state, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: bjp, supreme court, calcutta high court, rath yatra, mamata banerjee government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

