'Functional explosive device' sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama: report

It was not immediately clear where the devices sent to the Clinton and Obama offices were found, New York Times reported.

The US Secret Service said it had intercepted suspect packages, identified as potential explosive devices. (Photo: File)

New York: A 'functional explosive device' was sent to Hillary and Bill Clinton's residence in New York as well as to former president Barack Obama on Wednesday, reported Associated Press.

US news network CNN also evacuated its New York bureau over a suspicious package similar to those addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The Secret Service said it recovered a single package addressed to Clinton in Westchester, a suburb north of Manhattan on Tuesday, and a second package addressed to the Obama residence in Washington, reported AFP.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Twitter said: "We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time."

A New York Times reported that the item was similar to the bomb found in the post box at the home of billionaire George Soros on Monday.

A senior White House officials told NBC News that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation. The official said the White House is taking the situation "extremely seriously".