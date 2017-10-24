The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017

India, All India

Rajasthan gag order: CM Raje calls for 'rethink' after Oppn protests

ANI
Published : Oct 24, 2017, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2017, 8:18 am IST

Notably, the Opposition disapproved the ordinance and dubbed it as an impetus to corrupt officials.

Sources sais that Chief Minister Raje called a meeting at her residence, which was attended by Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajendra Rathore, BJP State President Ashok Parnami, Yunus Khan and Arun Chaturvedi. (Photo: PTI/File)
Jaipur (Rajasthan): After receiving severe criticism from the Opposition, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday asked the state minsters to rethink over the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, according to a source.

The source further said that Chief Minister Raje called a meeting at her residence, which was attended by Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajendra Rathore, BJP State President Ashok Parnami, Yunus Khan and Arun Chaturvedi.

Read: Controversial Rajasthan bill to shield corrupt officials, muzzle media

Earlier on Monday, leaders of Congress Party also staged a protest outside Rajasthan Assembly against the same.

The Rajasthan Government, in the current legislative session, passed an ordinance that protects both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action without prior sanction.

The ordinance also sought to bar the media from reporting on accusations against the judges and bureaucrats till the sanction to proceed with the probe is obtained.

Read: 'Draconian' Rajasthan ordinance a device to harass media: Editors Guild

The ordinance is an amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Tags: rajasthan gag order, vasundhara raje, criminal laws (rajasthan amendment) ordinance, rajasthan assembly
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

