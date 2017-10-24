Rajasthan gag order: CM Raje calls for 'rethink' after Oppn protests

Notably, the Opposition disapproved the ordinance and dubbed it as an impetus to corrupt officials.

Sources sais that Chief Minister Raje called a meeting at her residence, which was attended by Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajendra Rathore, BJP State President Ashok Parnami, Yunus Khan and Arun Chaturvedi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): After receiving severe criticism from the Opposition, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday asked the state minsters to rethink over the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, according to a source.

The source further said that Chief Minister Raje called a meeting at her residence, which was attended by Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajendra Rathore, BJP State President Ashok Parnami, Yunus Khan and Arun Chaturvedi.

Earlier on Monday, leaders of Congress Party also staged a protest outside Rajasthan Assembly against the same.

The Rajasthan Government, in the current legislative session, passed an ordinance that protects both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action without prior sanction.

The ordinance also sought to bar the media from reporting on accusations against the judges and bureaucrats till the sanction to proceed with the probe is obtained.

The ordinance is an amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.