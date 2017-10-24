The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition’s note ban protest on Nov 8 to corner govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Oct 24, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2017, 1:56 am IST

Azad got strong support from the Trinamul Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Ghulam Nabi Azad
 Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: In a bid to corner the Narendra Modi government before the Gujarat Assembly polls, Opposition parties, led by the Congress, plan to organise nationwide protests against the economic fallout of demonetisation on November 8 — the first anniversary of the note ban aimed at weeding out black money.

At a meeting of a so-called core group of Opposition parties, held at Parliament House on Monday, the parties discussed how to mark one year of demonetisation, which they claimed has ruined the rural economy and impacted small traders and the informal sector.

While the modalities of the protests are likely to be announced at a press conference on Tuesday, sources said there were some differences within the parties on how to organise the events.

At the meeting on Monday, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress spoke on the need to announce joint programmes, but some leaders like CPI’s D. Raja and DMK’s M.K. Kanhimozhi said all parties should announce programmes from separate platforms.

Mr Raja is understood to have said that the Left parties were already organising protests across the country through their mass organisations like farmers’ units and trade Unions and hence all parties should announce separate plans outside parliament.

Joint protests can be held when the Parliament is in session next month, he said. It might be recalled that there have been internal differences within the Left parties, specially in the CPI(M) over having an alliance with the Congress.

However, Mr Azad got strong support from the Trinamul Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Sources said the Congress leader offered to hold further discussion on the protests  with leaders of the 17 parties that had come together to field a joint presidential and vice-presidential candidate earlier this year.

The leaders, who attended the very short meeting of the so-called coordination committee of the Opposition leaders, included Mr Raja, Ms Kanhim-ozhi, Mr Yadav, Trinamul Congress’ Derek O’Brien and BSP’s Satish Mishra.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury were missing due to ill-health and travel. The parties have decided to hold another meeting before the winter session of Parliament begins next month.

Tags: modi government, gujarat assembly polls, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Box-office: Golmaal Again ruling box-office while Secret Superstar stays steady

2

Apple's iPhone X will run into big trouble ahead: Report

3

Playing the latest Forza racing game with a real-life Lamborghini

4

Prabhas' special treat for fans on 38th birthday: First poster of Saaho

5

Huawei's Mate 10 Pro beats the iPhone 8 Plus's camera in DxOMark rankings

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham