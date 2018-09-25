The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 09:46 PM IST

India, All India

5, including 3 minors, killed as landslide buries mud house in J&K’s Doda

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 8:47 pm IST

Bashir Ahmed, 25, Nageena Begum, 23, Zulfi Banoo, 9, Muhammad Sharief, 8, and 18-months-old girl were killed in the incident.

Flash floods caused by days of torrential rains have wreaked havoc with population and properties in several parts of the state. (Representational Image | File)
 Flash floods caused by days of torrential rains have wreaked havoc with population and properties in several parts of the state. (Representational Image | File)

Srinagar: Five people, including four members of a nomad family, were buried alive in sleep as their mud house came under a huge landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly district of Doda overnight, officials said on Monday.

They added that flash floods caused by days of torrential rains have caused havoc with population and properties in several parts of the state.

Doda’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Simrandeep Singh told The Asian Age that Bashir Ahmed, 25, Nageena Begum, 23, Zulfi Banoo, 9, Muhammad Sharief, 8, and one-and-a-half-year-old girl were killed when the mud house of one Noor Muhammad Gujjar was buried under debris in the impact of a landslide.

“The incessant rains triggered the landslide which buried a Kotha (mud shack) and five persons including four members of a family were killed on the spot. They were all nomads who would have shifted out of the area and returned to their permanent home down the hills soon,” he said.

The police said that the incident occurred up the Gali Bhatoli village of Gandoh area of Doda. The villagers immediately launched a rescue operation and were later joined by a police team, it said. The police added that dozens of sheep and bovines also perished in the incident.

The officials also said that 29 people, including ten children and six women trapped in flood-hit areas in Kathua district, were, however, rescued during overnight operations. An official spokesman said in Jammu that these operations were launched in Kathua’s Nagri, Chabbe Chak, Jakhole and Billawar by the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

The schools and colleges in worst-affected Doda district were closed as a precautionary measure. The authorities said that control rooms have been set up at various places in this hilly belt and some other districts of the Jammu region in view of heavy rains in the last two days which resulted into a collapse of small bridges, washing away of roads and damage to both public and private properties.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted along the Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh highways whereas several mountains passes have been closed following heavy to moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayan state.

Tags: landslide, doda landslide, j&k floods
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

2

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

3

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

4

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

5

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham