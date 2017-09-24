Ryan student murder: CBI may carry out lie test on conductor

The CBI on Friday took over the probe into the killing of Pradhuman after receiving a notification from the Centre.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school on September 8. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI is likely to conduct a lie-detection test on bus conductor Ashok Kumar in connection with the killing of Pradhuman, a seven-year old student of Ryan International School, Gurugram (Haryana) who was found with his throat slit on September 8.

The agency, sources said, is exploring the option of conducting certain scientific tests, including a “lie-detection” test on the bus conductor, prime suspect, to probe the “conspiracy”, if any, behind the brutal murder of the Class 2 student. Many, including parents whose children study at Ryan International School, alleged that the bus conductor is being “framed” in the murder case, sources said, adding that decision to conduct scientific tests on the driver is expected to be taken very soon. Sources further clarified the agency will first need to seek his consent as legal provisions entail that such a tests can not be conducted without his permission.

Meanwhile, a CBI team along with forensic experts on Saturday visited the premises of the school where the body of Pradhuman was found on September 8. The CBI sources said the 10-member team will try to gather evidence and make an attempt to recreate the events of the day Pradhuman was killed.

The CBI on Saturday questioned the bus conductor, regional head of the school group Francis Thomas and HR head Jeyus Thomas after taking them into custody. The agency had earlier approached the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court seeking custody of Kumar, Francis and Jeyus, which was granted. While the driver has been sent for a one-day CBI custody, the remaining two are for two days.

While Kumar has been sent for a one-day CBI custody, the remaining two are for two days, a CBI spokesperson said.

“At the request of the CBI in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged murder of a student in a school at Gurugram, the competent court today remanded three accused in one day police custody,” the spokesperson said.

The CBI on Friday took over the probe into the killing of Pradhuman after receiving a notification from the Centre. The case had been registered by the state police at the Bhondsi police station in Gurgaon.