The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

India, All India

Mann Ki Baat unique opportunity to know people's aspirations, complaints: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 1:29 pm IST

The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years on Sunday.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36th address to the nation. (Photo: PTI | File)
 This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36th address to the nation. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Answering his critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he uses his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to reflect the views and aspirations of the people of the country rather than expressing his own opinions.

He said he had kept this three-year-old programme away from politics and had tried to connect with the people without getting swayed by the (political) "heat" and "anger" that may prevail at any particular time.

In the 36th episode of the radio broadcast, Modi expressed confidence that social scientists, universities, research scholars and media experts would conduct analysis of the programme and highlight its positives and negatives.

He said the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme reflects positive strength of the country.

"(Through the programme) I got a unique opportunity of connecting with the people and knowing their feelings, wishes, aspirations and even complaints and I never said that this is my 'Mann Ki Baat' (my voice)," the Prime Minister said.

He was clearly answering his critics from the opposition parties who have been accusing him of expressing only his views through the programme and not listening to the voice of the people.

Modi said through this programme, he reflects views of the people who keep sending him inputs through emails, by telephone and on MyGov app and NarendraModi App.

Tags: gurmeet ram rahim, narendra modi, mann ki baat, narendra modi app, dera sacha sauda violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

2

Reliance Jio to start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

3

Weight-loss surgery doubles risk of iron deficiency

4

The iPhone X's display is more than just a bezel-less OLED panel

5

Heartwarming footage of disabled lamb walking for the first time with make your heart melt

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham