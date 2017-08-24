The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

 SC's 9-judge bench upholds Right to Privacy as a fundamental right
 
India, All India

Individual privacy a fundamental right, rules Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 10:58 am IST

The question of 'Right to Privacy' arose over making the Aadhaar scheme mandatory.

The nine-judge bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and Justices J Chelameswar, Bobde, RK Agrawal, Rohinton Nariman, AM Sapre, Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Nazeer, has passed the judgement on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 The nine-judge bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and Justices J Chelameswar, Bobde, RK Agrawal, Rohinton Nariman, AM Sapre, Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Nazeer, has passed the judgement on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The right to individual privacy is a fundamental right, a 9-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a landmark verdict. 

The nine-judge bench, comprising of Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, Rohinton Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer, had reserved the verdict on August 2 after intensive arguments over six days. 

The question of 'right to privacy' arose over making the Aadhaar scheme mandatory. Petitions that challenged the Aadhar Act claimed it violated people's right to privacy.

